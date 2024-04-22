Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,629,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 833,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.32. The company had a trading volume of 122,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

