Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Gpwm LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gpwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,935. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

