Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $155,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,719,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,714,000 after purchasing an additional 425,933 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $49.95. 2,552,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,963. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

