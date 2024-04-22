Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 7.3% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.82. 5,937,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,735. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

