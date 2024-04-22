Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,990. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.68 and a 200-day moving average of $236.88. The stock has a market cap of $373.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

