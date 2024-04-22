Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Bought by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.91% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $23,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $467,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFQY stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $128.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,014 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $314.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

