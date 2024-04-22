Venus Price Reaches $10.98 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Venus has a total market capitalization of $173.31 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $10.98 or 0.00016592 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Token Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,784,181 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

