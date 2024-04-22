Veralto (VLTO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Veralto to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Veralto to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veralto stock opened at $88.89 on Monday. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,633,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 727,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,808,000 after acquiring an additional 490,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

