Verge Price Up 9.7% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Verge has a market cap of $102.15 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,445.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.91 or 0.00774943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00129084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00042641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.00184940 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00051113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00109238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.