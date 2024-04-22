Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vermilion Energy worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 142.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 671,228 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,029,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after acquiring an additional 397,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 584,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 211,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. 262,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,912. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $384.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0888 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

