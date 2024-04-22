Vertcoin Market Cap Hits $3.43 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $14,688.03 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,141.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.96 or 0.00773691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00128671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00042894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00183979 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00108311 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,213,997 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.