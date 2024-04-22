Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.45 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $13,638.38 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,464.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.27 or 0.00779766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00129824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00042728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00184765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00109381 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,215,947 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

