Vertex Energy’s (VTNR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 174.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities lowered Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 497,752 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.