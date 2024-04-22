Vicor (VICR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Vicor's revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vicor

Insider Activity at Vicor

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vicor by 2,183.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after buying an additional 976,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after buying an additional 563,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after buying an additional 285,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

