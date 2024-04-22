Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 0.7%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.64 and last traded at $63.00. 435,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,724,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VKTX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,827 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 349,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 68,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171,995 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

