Visa (V) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE V opened at $269.78 on Monday. Visa has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $495.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.35.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

