Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.93% of Vishay Precision Group worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 447,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 260,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 94,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE VPG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $445.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

