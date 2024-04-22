Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $57.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.