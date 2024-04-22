Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.43

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 295718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $926,286.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,637.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $926,286.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,637.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,722,902 shares of company stock valued at $194,090,743 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vital Farms by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vital Farms by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

