Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) versus TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Financial Contrast

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 7.94, indicating that its share price is 694% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vivos Therapeutics and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 187.72%. Given TELA Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Vivos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -98.42% -665.17% -122.48% TELA Bio -79.83% -201.62% -58.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $13.80 million 0.54 -$13.58 million ($11.05) -0.25 TELA Bio $58.45 million 2.00 -$46.66 million ($2.07) -2.29

Vivos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Vivos Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

