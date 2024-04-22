Volex (LON:VLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.98) price objective on the stock.

Volex Stock Performance

Shares of LON:VLX traded down GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 308.76 ($3.84). 992,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,527. The company has a market cap of £560.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,929.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Volex has a one year low of GBX 232 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 298.90.

Get Volex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Boaden sold 20,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.65), for a total transaction of £59,101.03 ($73,572.80). Corporate insiders own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.