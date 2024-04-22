Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $5.05 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $141.82 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00007602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,411.42 or 1.00024354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011110 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00103204 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.19668563 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $5,029,030.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

