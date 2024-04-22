Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $319.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $298.00 to $319.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.00.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $252.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $166.43 and a 12 month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.