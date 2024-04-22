Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) COO Dylan Allread Sells 9,981 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 9,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $20,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $76,012.60.

On Monday, April 15th, Dylan Allread sold 700 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $1,449.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dylan Allread sold 3,429 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $6,755.13.

On Monday, March 18th, Dylan Allread sold 1,564 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $3,143.64.

On Thursday, March 14th, Dylan Allread sold 4,887 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $9,920.61.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Dylan Allread sold 9,195 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $19,585.35.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Dylan Allread sold 23,008 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $47,166.40.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

PET opened at $2.11 on Monday. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 275.90% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

