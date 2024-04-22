Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.25

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.25 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.66 ($0.26), with a volume of 65364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.16 ($0.25).

Walker Crips Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,073.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Walker Crips Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Walker Crips Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

