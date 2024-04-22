Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 966,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

