Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $53.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,800,000 after purchasing an additional 362,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after purchasing an additional 707,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,277,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.