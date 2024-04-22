Wedbush Lowers AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $4.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 207,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,496,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

