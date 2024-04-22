Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $44,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.19.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,091.46. 342,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,534. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,093.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,011.11. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

