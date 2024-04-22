Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 34,079 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up about 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.11% of Lennar worth $48,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $151.57. 1,568,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,540. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.78. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.