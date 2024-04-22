Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,419 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.54% of SM Energy worth $24,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $46,492,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 72.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,461,000 after purchasing an additional 865,480 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,314,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 44.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,126,000 after acquiring an additional 358,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.85. 1,096,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

