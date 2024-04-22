Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $19.79 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of EQT worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in EQT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of EQT by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of EQT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,531,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,208. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

