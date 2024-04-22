Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $30.88 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.58% of Post worth $30,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Post by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Post by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Post Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 472,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,952. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $107.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

