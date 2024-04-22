Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $71.82 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $71,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,013. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.26.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

