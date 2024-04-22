Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $79.52 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $79,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 333.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.46. 6,996,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.15 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.03.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

