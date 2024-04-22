Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares during the quarter. AutoNation comprises approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.81% of AutoNation worth $51,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in AutoNation by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.57. The stock had a trading volume of 403,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average is $144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,279 shares of company stock worth $19,361,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.