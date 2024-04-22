Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares during the quarter. AutoNation comprises approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.81% of AutoNation worth $51,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in AutoNation by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Price Performance
Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.57. The stock had a trading volume of 403,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average is $144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,279 shares of company stock worth $19,361,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
