Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,836 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $47,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 248,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,915.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.44. 813,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

