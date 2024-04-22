Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $44,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.15. 3,546,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,562. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

