Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 36,227 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,227 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of C traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,499,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,176,385. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

