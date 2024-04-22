Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 43,065 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,065 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.21% of Gartner worth $74,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $443.06. The company had a trading volume of 391,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,809. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.75.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

