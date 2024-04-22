Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,847 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dover were worth $29,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.28. 845,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

