Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,952 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of KLA worth $79,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $633.64. 918,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,410. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $684.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.71.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.42.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

