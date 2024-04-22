Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 857,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,003 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,484,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,749,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,660,000 after purchasing an additional 221,459 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,103,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,702,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

