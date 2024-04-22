Wells Fargo & Company Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $51.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of SM stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after buying an additional 493,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 79,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

