Wells Fargo & Company Raises SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $24.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.32.

SLM Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SLM opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. SLM has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

