Westamerica Bancorporation’s (WABC) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WABC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.59. 2,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,792.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 44.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

