Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given Underperform Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.22.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies
Williams Companies Stock Up 2.5 %
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.