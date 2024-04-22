WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,561,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,853,917 shares.The stock last traded at $37.50 and had previously closed at $38.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,306,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

