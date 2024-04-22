WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.08

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 902541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KLG. Barclays upped their price objective on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,363,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

