Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.85

Shares of Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 1255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Woolworths Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

